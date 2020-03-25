Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 2,853 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 150.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 265.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $39.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 18,945 shares of company stock worth $672,514. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

