Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 215 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $65.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. BNP Paribas lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

