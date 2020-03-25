Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $678,000 Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,877 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,332,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,091,305,000 after buying an additional 2,434,965 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,444,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,776,000 after buying an additional 1,156,042 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,621,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,831,000 after buying an additional 645,073 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,972,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,364,000 after buying an additional 322,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 47.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 964,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,697,000 after acquiring an additional 309,496 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

NYSE EXR opened at $78.32 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.70 and a twelve month high of $124.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.76.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,145,861.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 50,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $5,503,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,862,418.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,156 shares of company stock valued at $16,203,452. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

