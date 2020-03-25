Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $297,000 Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,171 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,733,000 after acquiring an additional 55,375 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 488,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,244,000 after acquiring an additional 45,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $77.29. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 11.99%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.01%.

DOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

