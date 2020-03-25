Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $279,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.32.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.47. The stock has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

