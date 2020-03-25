Logan Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

UPS stock opened at $95.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

