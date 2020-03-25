Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,351 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average is $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $183.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.