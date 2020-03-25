Logan Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 533,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,670,000 after purchasing an additional 28,584 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,201,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $9,855,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.57.

SEDG stock opened at $85.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of -0.23. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $143.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.39.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $418.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.80 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.03%. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $2,928,661.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,809,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $68,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 231,360 shares in the company, valued at $31,909,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,648 shares of company stock worth $12,927,786. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

