LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,076 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.14% of LifeVantage worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 71,657 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LifeVantage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,088,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 58,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 21,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in LifeVantage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $69,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,799,296.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $159,050. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LifeVantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LifeVantage Corp has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $61.24 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 44.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LifeVantage Corp will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

