Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Stock Price Down 7.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)’s share price fell 7.4% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $194.00 to $170.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Lennox International traded as low as $179.03 and last traded at $168.39, 326,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 585,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.79.

LII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lennox International from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Lennox International from $264.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.82.

In other Lennox International news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 202.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 134,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,873,000 after buying an additional 90,225 shares during the period. Selz Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,194,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 426.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,572 shares in the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.79.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.45. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 202.30% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.52%.

About Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

