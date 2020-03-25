Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a $2.50 price target on Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Leap Therapeutics from $3.25 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Leap Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.06.

LPTX opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Leap Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $3.18.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Leap Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.