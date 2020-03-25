Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 65,019 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $19,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $726,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 98,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 78.6% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 259,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,115,000 after purchasing an additional 114,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 11,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.35. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

