Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 27,404 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,404 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 187,152 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,513,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,019.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,108 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 956.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 443,739 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $39,151,000 after acquiring an additional 401,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $65.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $337,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,562 shares of company stock worth $873,650 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

