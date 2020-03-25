Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 15,218 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.28.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $77.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $126.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.37. The company has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

