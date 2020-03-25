Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,783 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,445 shares of company stock valued at $19,174,961. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.28.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $310.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.15. The company has a market capitalization of $148.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $386.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

