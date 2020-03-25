Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $13.12 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,556 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $13,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 129,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after buying an additional 28,450 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 123,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,513,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.38. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $56.84.

