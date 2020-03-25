Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,887 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $16,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $131.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.14. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

