Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,194,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 132,673 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $13,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 5.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 92,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,831,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,189,000 after acquiring an additional 68,304 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 95,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 54,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. General Electric has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on General Electric from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

