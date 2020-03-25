Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 20,173 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,173 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $17,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 395,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,719,000 after buying an additional 17,280 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,526,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 123,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 107,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,369,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 96,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $129.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.68. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $120.70 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

