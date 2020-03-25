KURARAY CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KURRY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

KURARAY CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KURRY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KURARAY CO LTD/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KURARAY CO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of KURRY opened at $31.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.81. KURARAY CO LTD/ADR has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $41.13.

Kuraray Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells chemicals and resins, fibers and textiles, high performance materials, medical products, and others products worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers functional resins and films, including polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and others; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal display televisions, mobile phone screens, and others; water-soluble PVA films for water soluble delivery system and others; PVB films for use as interlayers for laminated safety glass and photovoltaic module encapsulation; EVAL resins and films for food packaging, automobile tanks/vacuum insulation panels, refrigerators, and others; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for fresh food packaging and industrial uses.

