Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 55,800.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,803,000 after buying an additional 933,544 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $616,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kroger by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,866,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,025,000 after acquiring an additional 919,863 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Kroger by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 768,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after acquiring an additional 59,054 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.05.

KR stock opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.55.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,006.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,700 shares of company stock valued at $689,740 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

