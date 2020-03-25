Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Down 6.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) shares were down 6.8% on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $24.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Kraft Heinz traded as low as $20.67 and last traded at $20.77, approximately 14,805,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 10,007,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,272,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,436,000 after acquiring an additional 25,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $234,912,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

