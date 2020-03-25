Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 476,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 16,728 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.53% of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 31.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TNP opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.36. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $4.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a negative net margin of 10.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

