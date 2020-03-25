Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Takes Position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHGE. General Electric Co. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth about $9,673,477,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at about $824,125,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,175,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,177,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,629,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

Shares of Baker Hughes A GE stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.