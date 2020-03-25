Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 188 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. TheStreet lowered Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $66.55 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.97. The company has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.