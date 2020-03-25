Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 440.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 533.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. 1.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.85. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $34.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.61 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

