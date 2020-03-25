Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,284,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Mastercard by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 956,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,492,000 after purchasing an additional 85,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 58,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,695,000 after buying an additional 34,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.33.

NYSE:MA opened at $237.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,282,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

