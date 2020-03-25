Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra reduced their target price on Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average is $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $3,854,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,014.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

