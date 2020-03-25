Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $204.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $273.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.85.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.