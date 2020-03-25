Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,741 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Visa by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 54,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,147,000 after buying an additional 35,767 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 562,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $105,677,000 after acquiring an additional 104,284 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $86,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $3,138,000. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.15.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,251,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V opened at $154.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $266.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.77.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

