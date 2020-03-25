Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $76.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Northern Trust stock opened at $69.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.01.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $385,891.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $1,725,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,458 shares of company stock worth $5,889,330. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.