Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,032,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $751,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP opened at $115.81 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $163.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.