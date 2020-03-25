Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 324 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $11,477,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $1,359,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of 3M by 3.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $207,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.33.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $132.72 on Wednesday. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The firm has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

