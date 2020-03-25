Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 251 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.0% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Sunday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.67.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $69.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 12-month low of $62.01 and a 12-month high of $133.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

