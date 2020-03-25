Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KOS. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $1.10 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.76.

KOS stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $246.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.37.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $460.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.28%. This is a positive change from Kosmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Kosmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -360.00%.

In other news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 564,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,187.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Sterin bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Insiders have bought 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $454,350 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,986,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after acquiring an additional 95,428 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 72,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 25,624 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 15,799.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,374,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347,482 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kosmos Energy (KOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.