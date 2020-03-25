KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Trading Down 2.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $21.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. KKR & Co Inc traded as low as $19.03 and last traded at $18.51, 485,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,179,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.23.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 30,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 21,285 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,446,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,270,000 after acquiring an additional 204,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 21,238.0% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 790,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,055,000 after acquiring an additional 786,654 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.79.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

About KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

