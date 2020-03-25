KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KKR. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays upgraded KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.23.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $34.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 47.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert H. Lewin purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,419,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.