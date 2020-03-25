Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) versus Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Head-To-Head Survey

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.33, meaning that its share price is 233% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunic has a beta of 3.2, meaning that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and Immunic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals N/A -61.14% -54.38% Immunic N/A -81.30% -74.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.7% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Immunic shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.6% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 67.9% of Immunic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and Immunic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$161.87 million ($2.99) -4.54 Immunic N/A N/A -$34.93 million ($4.52) -1.27

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immunic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and Immunic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Immunic 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 89.14%. Immunic has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 596.86%. Given Immunic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Immunic is more favorable than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals beats Immunic on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. The company's preclinical product candidates comprise KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40 co-stimulatory receptor; and KPL-045, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD30 ligand co-stimulatory molecule. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis. The company is also developing IMU-935, an inverse agonist of RORyt; and IMU-856 for the restoration of the intestinal barrier function. Immunic, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

