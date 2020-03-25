Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Shares Acquired by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 438.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2,026.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KDP opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

KDP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

