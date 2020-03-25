Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Bought by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 843 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,240,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $697,460,000 after acquiring an additional 232,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,526,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $695,131,000 after acquiring an additional 288,883 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 545.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 953,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,970,000 after acquiring an additional 805,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 737,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,897,000 after acquiring an additional 143,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 651,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,718,000 after acquiring an additional 329,660 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KSU has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $190.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective (up previously from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.44.

In related news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,605,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KSU stock opened at $122.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $178.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

