JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,113,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365,588 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $573,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668,930 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,073,000 after buying an additional 3,193,391 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $310,039,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,281,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,813,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,144,000 after acquiring an additional 997,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $88.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

