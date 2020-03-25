JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to Underweight

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays raised shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $145.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $451.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,320.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David W. Copeland purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 120,912 shares in the company, valued at $928,604.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $228,175. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

