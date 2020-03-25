JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) to Underweight

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OAS. Cowen cut Oasis Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.61.

NYSE OAS opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.29 million, a PE ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.25. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $483.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.79 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900,560 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,456,000 after acquiring an additional 45,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,865,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 863,270 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 503,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

