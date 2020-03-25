Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VRSK. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.15.

VRSK opened at $137.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.88 and its 200-day moving average is $153.88. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $171.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

In other news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total value of $536,064.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,379,006.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,055 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,331. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,012,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 623.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

