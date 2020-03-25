Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sony Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SNE)

Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Sony in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.62 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sony’s FY2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

SNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sony in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

NYSE SNE opened at $57.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.66. Sony has a 12 month low of $41.91 and a 12 month high of $73.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sony had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $22.66 billion during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,320,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sony by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 39,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sony by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 83,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

