Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Shutterstock Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shutterstock in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shutterstock’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Shutterstock had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $166.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $33.32 on Monday. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $48.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

