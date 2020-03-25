Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sharp Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Sharp in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sharp’s FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Sharp alerts:

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter. Sharp had a net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 176.82%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SHCAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sharp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHCAY opened at $2.44 on Monday. Sharp has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation manufactures and distributes electronic communication equipment, electronic equipment, electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices, and Advance Display Systems.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.