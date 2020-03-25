Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bloomin’ Brands Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report issued on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BLMN. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $7.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $420.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 74.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,998,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 441,714 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 973.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 467,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 424,380 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,060,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,681,000 after acquiring an additional 416,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 678,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 332,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

