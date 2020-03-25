Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of W W Grainger in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the industrial products company will earn $18.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $18.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W W Grainger’s FY2022 earnings at $22.13 EPS.

GWW has been the topic of several other reports. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair upgraded W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. G.Research upgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on W W Grainger from $291.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Gabelli upgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.45.

Shares of W W Grainger stock opened at $238.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.45. W W Grainger has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $346.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,729,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 1,570.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,647,000 after buying an additional 134,929 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 69,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,525,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

