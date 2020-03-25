Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q1 2020 earnings at $5.99 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $8.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $40.59 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMZN. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,330.42.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,940.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,968.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1,842.87. The stock has a market cap of $947.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 27.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.